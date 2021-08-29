Advertisement

Irish linebacker JD Bertrand turned heads in fall camp

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, we learned in a report from Irish Sports Daily’s Matt Freeman, that starting Irish linebacker Marist Liufau will miss some time after suffering a lower body injury in practice.

The injury could open up some playing time for linebacker JD Bertrand.

The third-year linebacker has played sparingly the last two seasons and, now, could make an impact on a more regular basis.

Brian Kelly said even before Liufau’s injury he was trying to figure out ways to get Bertrand on the field.

“When you look at the depth chart and you look at how well JD Bertrand is progressing, we have to be able to figure out what this is going to look like,” Kelly said. “We talked about it virtually every day. How to move the pieces around to give all of these guys the opportunity. We know he is going to be a stalwart in special teams but he can offer more to our defense than that.”

Bertrand could get that opportunity in eight days, as the Irish play Florida State on Sunday September 5.

