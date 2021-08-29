Heat and humidity continue with chance of storms later today
Feeling like the upper 90s for Sunday
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY: Hot and humid. Chance of showers and storms, mainly this evening. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible later tonight. High temperature around 90 with it feeling like 95-100 degrees.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms before clearing out by daybreak.
MONDAY: Sun and clouds for the day. Lower humidity and cooler with highs in the lower 80s.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
