Dickerson’s 3 hits lead Blue Jays to 3-2 win over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) - Corey Dickerson’s third opposite-field single of the game scored Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the 10th inning and gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night.

Jordan Romano (6-1) pitched the bottom of the 10th and earned the win.

Kyle Funkhouser (6-2) pitched the 10th and took the loss for the Tigers.

8/28/2021 10:16:13 PM (GMT -4:00)