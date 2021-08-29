Advertisement

Dickerson’s 3 hits lead Blue Jays to 3-2 win over Tigers

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. beats the throw to Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase...
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. beats the throw to Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase to score from second on a single by teammate Corey Dickerson during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Corey Dickerson’s third opposite-field single of the game scored Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the 10th inning and gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night.

Jordan Romano (6-1) pitched the bottom of the 10th and earned the win.

Kyle Funkhouser (6-2) pitched the 10th and took the loss for the Tigers.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/28/2021 10:16:13 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

This comes after the girl had been missing since April 27.
14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez found safe, two arrested
Police say end the violence in Elkhart after a 2-year-old is shot and killed.
UPDATE: Police identify 1-year-old killed in Elkhart shooting
Concord wins 14-0 against Jimtown.
Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Aug. 27
Logansport grad killed in Afghanistan attack
Logansport graduate killed in Afghanistan attack
Fire at Kern Road
One man dead in South Bend house fire

Latest News

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields passes against the Tennessee Titans in the first half...
Justin Fields makes his 1st start, Bears beat Titans 27-24
Chicago Cubs' Rafael Ortega (66) celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam during...
Patrick Wisdom, Alec Mills lead Cubs past White Sox 7-0
FILE
Triton High School football player killed in car crash
Irish linebacker JD Bertrand runs through drills in practice inside Notre Dame Stadium.
Irish linebacker JD Bertrand turned heads in fall camp