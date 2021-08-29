Advertisement

Colts face roster debate with injuries to Hilton, Ehlinger

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) smiles as he joins a drill during practice at...
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) smiles as he joins a drill during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021
INDIANPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts will open this season without receiver T.Y. Hilton or third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger because of injuries.

Coach Frank Reich says Hilton, a four-time Pro Bowler, will be out indefinitely with a disk injury in his neck or back.

He aggravated the injury during Wednesday’s final training camp practice.

Ehlinger suffered a sprained knee in the first half of Friday’s preseason finale.

Reich also says starting quarterback Carson Wentz and All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson are expected to have no limitations at practice this week.

Both had foot surgery earlier this month.

