Colts face roster debate with injuries to Hilton, Ehlinger

INDIANPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts will open this season without receiver T.Y. Hilton or third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger because of injuries.

Coach Frank Reich says Hilton, a four-time Pro Bowler, will be out indefinitely with a disk injury in his neck or back.

He aggravated the injury during Wednesday’s final training camp practice.

Ehlinger suffered a sprained knee in the first half of Friday’s preseason finale.

Reich also says starting quarterback Carson Wentz and All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson are expected to have no limitations at practice this week.

Both had foot surgery earlier this month.

8/29/2021 5:33:36 PM (GMT -4:00)