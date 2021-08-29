Advertisement

2 Jays homers enough for Berríos in 2-1 win over Tigers

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien greets teammates after the team's 2-1 win over...
Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien greets teammates after the team's 2-1 win over the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - José Berríos pitched seven strong innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tigers 2-1, taking two of three in a low-scoring series with Detroit.

Bo Bichette and Kevin Smith homered for Toronto, which won 3-2 on Saturday and lost 2-1 on Friday.

Berríos allowed one unearned run on six hits in seven innings.

He struck out 11 without walking a batter.

Tim Mayza got the final four outs for his first career save.

Detroit’s Matt Boyd allowed two runs in four innings in his first start since June 14.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/29/2021 5:30:42 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

This comes after the girl had been missing since April 27.
14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez found safe, two arrested
Police say end the violence in Elkhart after a 2-year-old is shot and killed.
UPDATE: Police identify 1-year-old killed in Elkhart shooting
FILE
Triton High School football player killed in car crash
Fire at Kern Road
One man dead in South Bend house fire
Logansport grad killed in Afghanistan attack
Logansport graduate killed in Afghanistan attack

Latest News

2-out rally in 7th wins it for South Bend
Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first...
Luis Robert homers twice as White Sox pound Cubs 13-1
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) smiles as he joins a drill during practice at...
Colts face roster debate with injuries to Hilton, Ehlinger
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields passes against the Tennessee Titans in the first half...
Justin Fields makes his 1st start, Bears beat Titans 27-24