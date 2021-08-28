Sports Car Club of America hosts driving school

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Region of the Sports Car Club of America is teaching drivers how to be more confident with their own cars.

In partnership with Tire Rack in South Bend, the SCCA held its driving school Saturday called the ‘Starting Line.’

This course is designed to teach people how to use their own cars, and drivers were able to put their skills to the test on an autocross course.

Those with the event say they enjoy watching people’s confidence grow with their own vehicle.

“That’s really the most rewarding part is taking someone who’s scared to, you know, drive on a highway and let them do this in a closed environment. I think everyone should have to do one at some point in their life to be a more confident driver,” event manager Nick Thompson said.

The SCCA has another autocross event happening Sunday. It’s free for anyone to watch at the Tire Rack and starts at 10 a.m.

