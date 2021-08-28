South Bend meal-packing event helping Haiti relief efforts

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The fifth annual ‘Pack Away Hunger’ meal-packing event in South Bend is helping provide relief to people in Haiti.

Volunteers came together Saturday to pack 70,000 rice-based meals. While historically meals from this event have stayed local, this year, organizers wanted to dedicate their efforts to helping those devastated by the natural disasters in Haiti.

People at Saturday’s event with ‘Pack Away Hunger’ say it’s a great way for the whole family to give back.

James doster, event organizer / “It’s such a great event because sometimes it’s hard to find a family-friendly service opportunity, so if you walk around out there, you’ll see age six to age eighty-five out there working today. So there are jobs for everyone, and the family can come together,” event organizer James Doster said.

If you missed Saturday’s event, you can attend next year’s packing event at Clay Church.

For more information on organizing your own meal-packing event, click here.

