South Bend International Airport hosts Aviation Education Day

By Carly Miller
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend International Airport is helping the community learn more about the industry with its third annual ‘Aviation Education Day.’

Those at Saturday’s event could check out some airplanes, barbeque from Sweazy-Q catering, a job fair and fun games for kids.

There was a remote-control aircraft presentation for guests to enjoy, and a troop of local boy scouts was at the event to earn their aviation merit badge.

“I think it was nice just being here in general. I mean, look at all of this. It’s amazing,” boy scout Kevin Clawson said.

“The airport puts it on to try and put out to the community how much we want to have people partner with us, whether it’s for an emergency or a job or anything like that, we want to let the people know that the airport is here to serve them,” South Bend International Airport operations manager Ashley Thorsen said.

Saturday’s event wrapped up at 3 p.m., and the airport plans to host Aviation Education Day again next year.

