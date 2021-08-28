Advertisement

Reyes hits tiebreaking inside-the-park HR, Tigers beat Jays

Detroit Tigers pinch hitter Victor Reyes slides home after hitting an inside-the-park home run...
Detroit Tigers pinch hitter Victor Reyes slides home after hitting an inside-the-park home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)(Jose Juarez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021
DETROIT (AP) - Victor Reyes hit a pinch-hit tiebreaking inside-the-park home run in the eighth inning and the Detroit Tigers held on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1.

Reyes, hitting for Zack Short, led off the inning with a sinking drive to center.

Josh Palacios missed a diving attempt at the catch and the ball rolled to the wall.

Reyes tried to catch the Blue Jays off guard by hitting third base at full speed and the aggressive baserunning paid off as Reyes slid safely under a high relay throw to the plate.

Tim Mayza (4-2) took the loss after allowing the home run.

Jose Cienero (3-4) picked up the win and Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his 16th save.

8/27/2021 11:16:46 PM (GMT -4:00)

