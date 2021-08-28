Pet Vet: Contagious Respiratory Disease in cats

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Contagious Respiratory Disease is common in cats, but some come develop serious problems from it.

Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser is here to tell us more about these infections, and how you can help keep your cat healthy.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets. You could always shoot him an email, at MichianaPetVet@Comcast.net.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.