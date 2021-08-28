Advertisement

Pet Vet: Contagious Respiratory Disease in cats

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Contagious Respiratory Disease is common in cats, but some come develop serious problems from it.

Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser is here to tell us more about these infections, and how you can help keep your cat healthy.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets. You could always shoot him an email, at MichianaPetVet@Comcast.net.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Kern Road
One man dead in South Bend house fire
Local schoolteacher Bre Kertai is recovering from Covid complications in the hospital.
Local teacher battling Covid complications in hospital
Chrisyah Stephens
Jury finds Jaheim Campbell not guilty in murder of Chrisyah Stephens
16 News Now is learning more about a video that spread online showing students at Fairfield...
Video shows Fairfield students using racial slurs, offensive language

Latest News

16 News Now
Pet Vet: Contagious Respiratory Disease in cats
This comes after the girl had been missing since April 27.
14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez found safe
Logansport grad killed in Afghanistan attack
Logansport graduate killed in Afghanistan attack
Ribbon-cutting for Soccer Academy in Mishawaka
Ribbon cutting held for Soccer Academy in Mishawaka