Logansport graduate killed in Afghanistan attack

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WNDU) - A Logansport graduate has been identified as one of the U.S. service members killed in Thursday’s deadly attack at the Kabul airport.

The Pharos Tribune in Logansport reports that Corporal Humberto Sanchez was stationed in Afghanistan at the time of the suicide bombing. Sanchez graduated from Logansport High School in 2017.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.