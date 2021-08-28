Advertisement

Logansport graduate killed in Afghanistan attack

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WNDU) - A Logansport graduate has been identified as one of the U.S. service members killed in Thursday’s deadly attack at the Kabul airport.

The Pharos Tribune in Logansport reports that Corporal Humberto Sanchez was stationed in Afghanistan at the time of the suicide bombing. Sanchez graduated from Logansport High School in 2017.

