Less humid air on the way

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ONE MORE DAY OF THE HEAT... A cool front comes through Sunday evening, and ahead of it we should get a line of showers and storms. After the front, it will turn a bit less humid on Monday, then definitely less humid for most of the rest of the week. Labor Day weekend is looking pretty nice right now, but we’ll keep you updated...

Tonight: Mostly clear and muggy...1 or 2 spots could get a t’shower. Low: 73, Wind: S 4-8

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. An increasing chance for a shower or storm later in the afternoon through the evening. High: 90, Wind: SW 7-14

Sunday night: A t’storm still possible, then a bit less muggy late. Low: 69

Monday: Partly sunny and not as hot nor humid...slight chance for a t’shower. High: 82

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.