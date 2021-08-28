Irish kicker Jonathan Doerer is back for more

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football’s season is just eight days away and one of the team’s most reliable offensive pieces is back for more.

Kicker Jonathan Doerer exercised his extra year of eligibility given as a result of the pandemic to return to Notre Dame for a fifth season.

This will mark Doerer’s third year as a starter.

“Jon went from a young man that was lacking some confidence, even though he had immense physical talent, he’s a grown man now,” special teams coordinator Brian Polian said. “He’s really self-aware. He knows how to control his emotions. Jon is a joy to work with every day. I love him as a person.”

In his first two years as the starter for the Irish, Doerer is a perfect 105 for 105 in PAT’S.

As a junior, Doerer made 85% of his field goals.

However last season, he struggled late in the year, making just 44% from mid-November on.

This season, Doerer is focused on fine tuning everything.

“I’m more comfortable obviously,” Doerer said. “I know what to expect is the sense. I still get nervous like I did when I was a junior. That doesn’t change which is what I love about it is that the games are still the same. Everything is still the same. But obviously I just have the experience now. So it’s really just more about trying to hone in on those things that I’ve picked up on over the last few years throughout the good and the bad to try and bring them together this year.”

Doerer and the Irish take on Florida State next Sunday night in Tallahassee.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.