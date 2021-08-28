Advertisement

Grandal 8 RBIs in return from IL, White Sox beat Cubs 17-13

Patrick Wisdom homered twice and drove in four runs for the Cubs on his 30th birthday.
Chicago White Sox's Yasmani Grandal, right, celebrates with Eloy Jimenez, left, after hitting a three-run home run, next to Chicago Cubs catcher Austin Romine during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. The White Sox won 17-13. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Yasmani Grandal homered twice and drove in eight runs in his return from the injured list, and the Chicago White Sox beat the sloppy Chicago Cubs 17-13. José Abreu added three hits and two RBIs as the White Sox improved to an AL-best 43-23 at home this year. The eight RBIs for Grandal matched the franchise record and the career best for the switch-hitting catcher. He had been sidelined by a left knee injury. Patrick Wisdom homered twice and drove in four runs for the Cubs on his 30th birthday.

