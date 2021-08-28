Grandal 8 RBIs in return from IL, White Sox beat Cubs 17-13

CHICAGO (AP) - Yasmani Grandal homered twice and drove in eight runs in his return from the injured list, and the Chicago White Sox beat the sloppy Chicago Cubs 17-13. José Abreu added three hits and two RBIs as the White Sox improved to an AL-best 43-23 at home this year. The eight RBIs for Grandal matched the franchise record and the career best for the switch-hitting catcher. He had been sidelined by a left knee injury. Patrick Wisdom homered twice and drove in four runs for the Cubs on his 30th birthday.

