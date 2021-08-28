Advertisement

Grand opening held for Sylvester Stadium in Berrien Springs

By Megan Smedley
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - Friday night was the official grand opening of Sylvester Stadium in Berrien Springs.

The original Sylvester Field was built in 1938 and then upgraded in 1999.

Berrien Springs broke ground on the next complex in May of 2019 and did play games at Sylvester Stadium last year.

But the Shamrocks wanted to celebrate the stadium this year with as many fans as possible since last year’s attendance was limited due to COVID-19.

“You know Covid or not, everyone wants to be a part of something bigger than themselves and be part of a bigger community and a football game does bring people together you know so that’s what I look at this as its kind of chance to give our community an identity, something to rally around, to be a part of something bigger,” Berrien Springs athletic director Joe Stephens said.

The Shamrocks did their part Friday night in the grand opening. Berrien Springs defeated Benton Harbor 26-6.

