Advertisement

Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Aug. 27

16 Sports Friday Night Football presented by Monteith's Best-One.
16 Sports Friday Night Football presented by Monteith's Best-One.(WNDU)
By Megan Smedley and Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from around Michiana from August, 27.

INDIANA

Jimtown 0, Concord 14

Bremen at Washington

Culver Military at Marian

Elkhart 0, Mishawaka 28

Adams 29, Fairfield 16

Clay 0, Goshen 61

Riley 7, John Glenn 42

Knox 7, Rochester 12

Kokomo 41, Plymouth 6

Churubusco 21, Lakeland 20

LaPorte 21, Penn 14

Triton 0, LaVille 7 (OT)

Twin Lakes 3, New Prairie 52

Caston at North Judson

SB St. Joseph 14, Northridge 39

Northwood 15, Logansport 18

Northfield, 0 Tippecanoe Valley 20 (3Q)

Warsaw 16, Michigan City 35

Wawasee 7, West Noble 19

Pioneer at Winamac

MICHIGAN

Benton Harbor 6, Berrien Springs 26

Mattawan 19, St. Joseph 34

South Haven 30, Watervliet 57

Remaining scores will be updated as the games conclude.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local schoolteacher Bre Kertai is recovering from Covid complications in the hospital.
Local teacher battling Covid complications in hospital
Elkhart shooting suspect Dustin McKee
Suspect arrested in fatal Elkhart shooting
Jaheim Campbell, 19, faces murder but in an unexpected move, Campbell was called to the witness...
‘I’m innocent’: Man accused of killing 7-year-old girl testifies, says he lied to investigators because of police pressure
Chrisyah Stephens
Jury finds Jaheim Campbell not guilty in murder of Chrisyah Stephens

Latest News

Chicago White Sox's Yasmani Grandal catches against the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game...
White Sox activate catcher Yasmani Grandal from 10-day IL
FILE - Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen, left, shoots against Milwaukee Bucks forward...
AP source: Cavs getting Markkanen from Bulls in 3-way trade
Notre Dame's football team practice on the field as the #NDtrail pilgrims make their way to...
Notre Dame announces football gameday policies
Rodón wins in return from injury, White Sox beat Jays 10-7