Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Aug. 27

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from around Michiana from August, 27.

INDIANA

Jimtown 0, Concord 14

Bremen at Washington

Culver Military at Marian

Elkhart 0, Mishawaka 28

Adams 29, Fairfield 16

Clay 0, Goshen 61

Riley 7, John Glenn 42

Knox 7, Rochester 12

Kokomo 41, Plymouth 6

Churubusco 21, Lakeland 20

LaPorte 21, Penn 14

Triton 0, LaVille 7 (OT)

Twin Lakes 3, New Prairie 52

Caston at North Judson

SB St. Joseph 14, Northridge 39

Northwood 15, Logansport 18

Northfield, 0 Tippecanoe Valley 20 (3Q)

Warsaw 16, Michigan City 35

Wawasee 7, West Noble 19

Pioneer at Winamac

MICHIGAN

Benton Harbor 6, Berrien Springs 26

Mattawan 19, St. Joseph 34

South Haven 30, Watervliet 57

Remaining scores will be updated as the games conclude.

