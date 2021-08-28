Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Aug. 27
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from around Michiana from August, 27.
INDIANA
Jimtown 0, Concord 14
Bremen at Washington
Culver Military at Marian
Elkhart 0, Mishawaka 28
Adams 29, Fairfield 16
Clay 0, Goshen 61
Riley 7, John Glenn 42
Knox 7, Rochester 12
Kokomo 41, Plymouth 6
Churubusco 21, Lakeland 20
LaPorte 21, Penn 14
Triton 0, LaVille 7 (OT)
Twin Lakes 3, New Prairie 52
Caston at North Judson
SB St. Joseph 14, Northridge 39
Northwood 15, Logansport 18
Northfield, 0 Tippecanoe Valley 20 (3Q)
Warsaw 16, Michigan City 35
Wawasee 7, West Noble 19
Pioneer at Winamac
MICHIGAN
Benton Harbor 6, Berrien Springs 26
Mattawan 19, St. Joseph 34
South Haven 30, Watervliet 57
Remaining scores will be updated as the games conclude.
