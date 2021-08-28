Cubs INF Bote goes on IL after he steps on ball during BP
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Cubs have placed infielder David Bote on the 10-day injured list after he sprained his right ankle when he stepped on a ball during batting practice.
Bote got hurt before Friday’s 17-13 loss to the White Sox.
The ball was obscured by some white lettering in foul territory at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The Cubs also brought up infielder Alfonso Rivas and right-hander Scott Effross from Triple-A Iowa.
Pitchers Ryan Meisinger and Jake Jewell were designated for assignment.
