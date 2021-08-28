Advertisement

Cubs INF Bote goes on IL after he steps on ball during BP

Chicago Cubs' David Bote points as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the...
Chicago Cubs' David Bote points as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the second inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Cubs have placed infielder David Bote on the 10-day injured list after he sprained his right ankle when he stepped on a ball during batting practice.

Bote got hurt before Friday’s 17-13 loss to the White Sox.

The ball was obscured by some white lettering in foul territory at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Cubs also brought up infielder Alfonso Rivas and right-hander Scott Effross from Triple-A Iowa.

Pitchers Ryan Meisinger and Jake Jewell were designated for assignment.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/28/2021 5:50:17 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Fire at Kern Road
One man dead in South Bend house fire
This comes after the girl had been missing since April 27.
14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez found safe
Local schoolteacher Bre Kertai is recovering from Covid complications in the hospital.
Local teacher battling Covid complications in hospital
Police say end the violence in Elkhart after a 2-year-old is shot and killed.
UPDATE: Police identify 1-year-old killed in Elkhart shooting

Latest News

Windham’s homer powers South Bend Cubs past Chiefs
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) laterals the ball to running back Benny LeMay...
Colts beat Lions 27-17, but lose QB Sam Ehlinger to injury
Detroit Tigers pinch hitter Victor Reyes slides home after hitting an inside-the-park home run...
Reyes hits tiebreaking inside-the-park HR, Tigers beat Jays
Chicago White Sox's Yasmani Grandal, right, celebrates with Eloy Jimenez, left, after hitting a...
Grandal 8 RBIs in return from IL, White Sox beat Cubs 17-13