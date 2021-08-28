Advertisement

Colts beat Lions 27-17, but lose QB Sam Ehlinger to injury

Ehlinger was hurt in the first half after he was 3 for 3 for 63 yards and had a 14-yard run.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) laterals the ball to running back Benny LeMay...
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) laterals the ball to running back Benny LeMay (42) after being tackled by Detroit Lions defensive tackle Jashon Cornell during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 1:02 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Rookie Sam Ehlinger was knocked out of the preseason finale with a knee injury, delivering another hit on the Indianapolis Colts’ depth chart at quarterback in a 27-17 win over the Detroit Lions. Carson Wentz is recovering from foot surgery. Ehlinger is competing with second-year quarterback Jacob Eason to possibly take the team’s first snap in two weeks when the season opens. Ehlinger was hurt in the first half after he was 3 for 3 for 63 yards and had a 14-yard run. Eason was 10 of 14 for 74 yards.

