2nd Chance: Calhoun

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Heartland Small Animal Rescue.

Meet Calhoun!

Calhoun is often called a ‘miniature boxer.’

At about two-years-old, he weighs 42 pounds.

He loves meeting people, and willingly plays with any cat or dog in his home.

Calhoun has higher-than-average energy and curiosity levels, and will do best in a home where he can be a fully engaged family member, with lots of activity and affection.

His house training is good, and he does well with confinement in a pen or crate when his people are away.

He has not outgrown a puppy’s tendency to eat everything in sight, so he’ll need to be watched carefully.

If you want to adopt Calhoun or any other pet, you can contact Heartland Small Area Rescue at (574) 400-5633.

