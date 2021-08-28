Advertisement

2nd Chance: Calhoun

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Heartland Small Animal Rescue.

Meet Calhoun!

Calhoun is often called a ‘miniature boxer.’

At about two-years-old, he weighs 42 pounds.

He loves meeting people, and willingly plays with any cat or dog in his home.

Calhoun has higher-than-average energy and curiosity levels, and will do best in a home where he can be a fully engaged family member, with lots of activity and affection.

His house training is good, and he does well with confinement in a pen or crate when his people are away.

He has not outgrown a puppy’s tendency to eat everything in sight, so he’ll need to be watched carefully.

If you want to adopt Calhoun or any other pet, you can contact Heartland Small Area Rescue at (574) 400-5633.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Kern Road
One man dead in South Bend house fire
Local schoolteacher Bre Kertai is recovering from Covid complications in the hospital.
Local teacher battling Covid complications in hospital
Chrisyah Stephens
Jury finds Jaheim Campbell not guilty in murder of Chrisyah Stephens
16 News Now is learning more about a video that spread online showing students at Fairfield...
Video shows Fairfield students using racial slurs, offensive language

Latest News

16 News Now
Pet Vet: Contagious Respiratory Disease in cats
16 News Now
Pet Vet: Contagious Respiratory Disease in cats
This comes after the girl had been missing since April 27.
14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez found safe
Logansport grad killed in Afghanistan attack
Logansport graduate killed in Afghanistan attack