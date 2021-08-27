Advertisement

White Sox activate catcher Yasmani Grandal from 10-day IL

Chicago White Sox's Yasmani Grandal catches against the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game...
Chicago White Sox's Yasmani Grandal catches against the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game Monday, July 5, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago White Sox have reinstated catcher Yasmani Grandal from the 10-day injured list.

The 32-year-old Grandal had been sidelined since he tore a tendon in his left knee July 5 at Minnesota.

The switch-hitter batted .303 (10 for 33) with a homer and three RBIs over 11 games on a minor league rehab assignment.

Catcher Zack Collins was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte to make room on the roster.

8/27/2021 2:07:30 PM (GMT -4:00)

