White Sox activate catcher Yasmani Grandal from 10-day IL

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago White Sox have reinstated catcher Yasmani Grandal from the 10-day injured list.

The 32-year-old Grandal had been sidelined since he tore a tendon in his left knee July 5 at Minnesota.

The switch-hitter batted .303 (10 for 33) with a homer and three RBIs over 11 games on a minor league rehab assignment.

Catcher Zack Collins was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte to make room on the roster.

8/27/2021 2:07:30 PM (GMT -4:00)