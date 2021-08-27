South Bend International Airport to host ‘Aviation Education Day’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend International Airport is hosting its third annual “Aviation Education Day” this Saturday, Aug. 28.

It starts at 9 a.m. on the airfield at the Studebaker Hanger. All ages are welcome to enjoy aircraft displays, tours and interactive presentations.

Sweazy Q Catering will have their food truck on site, offering barbecue and light breakfast options for hungry guests.

The event lasts until 3 p.m.

