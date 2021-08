PEORIA, Ill. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs split a doubleheader with Peoria on Thursday night.

The Cubs took game one, 3-2, thanks to solo runs from Bryce Ball and Luis Vazquez.

However, Peoria fought back in game two, winning 3-1. Tyler Durna had an RBI double for South Bend.

South Bend and Peoria continue their series Friday night.

