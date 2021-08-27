Advertisement

RV Industry continues success, breaking records

By Carly Miller
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The RV industry has been booming since the start of the pandemic, and that trend shows no signs of slowing down.

With total RV shipments for July 2021 up 3.5% from July 2020, the RV industry continues to set records, and according to the RV Industry Association, people are joining the ‘RV life’ for the same reasons as before the pandemic.

“It’s the love of road trips. It’s wanting to discover the great outdoors. It’s traveling in comfort. It’s using an RV for a base camp for other outdoor recreation. So people are buying RVs for the same reasons they’ve always bought RVs,” RV Industry Association spokesperson Monika Geraci said.

“Recreational vehicles have become cool. I don’t know exactly when that happened, but now it’s appealing to a wider net of customers,” President and CEO of Grand Design RV Don Clark said.

The RVIA reports that monthly shipments are up each month this year compared to that of last year. In 2020, 80% of all RVs were built in Indiana, with a vast majority in northern Indiana.

“It is the RV manufacturers and suppliers in northern Indiana who are really driving this increased production of RVs,” Geraci said.

“Not just Elkhart County, but the surrounding counties. The RV industry is very important to our community, so this is a positive thing,” Clark said.

Despite any challenges that have faced the industry throughout the pandemic, those with RVIA say manufacturers continue to break records month after month.

“I’ve been in the business for 38 years, and it’s an exciting time to be a part of an industry that is catching on so well,” Clark said.

“It’s really impressive what those companies, particularly in northern Indiana, have been able to accomplish over the past year, year and a half,” Geraci said.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local schoolteacher Bre Kertai is recovering from Covid complications in the hospital.
Local teacher battling Covid complications in hospital
Elkhart shooting suspect Dustin McKee
Suspect arrested in fatal Elkhart shooting
Jaheim Campbell, 19, faces murder but in an unexpected move, Campbell was called to the witness...
‘I’m innocent’: Man accused of killing 7-year-old girl testifies, says he lied to investigators because of police pressure
Chrisyah Stephens
Jury finds Jaheim Campbell not guilty in murder of Chrisyah Stephens
Mishawaka High School
Tensions high at Mishawaka school board meeting

Latest News

Ribbon-cutting for Soccer Academy in Mishawaka
Ribbon cutting held for Soccer Academy in Mishawaka
Ribbon-cutting for Soccer Academy in Mishawaka
Ribbon-cutting for new Mishawaka Soccer Academy
South Bend house fire leaves one man dead
One man dead after South Bend house fire
Police say end the violence in Elkhart after a 2-year-old is shot and killed.
A 2-year-old is shot and killed, Elkhart Police say stop the violence
2-year-old dead in shooting; suspect also killed
Child killed in morning shooting in Elkhart