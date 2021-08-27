RV Industry continues success, breaking records

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The RV industry has been booming since the start of the pandemic, and that trend shows no signs of slowing down.

With total RV shipments for July 2021 up 3.5% from July 2020, the RV industry continues to set records, and according to the RV Industry Association, people are joining the ‘RV life’ for the same reasons as before the pandemic.

“It’s the love of road trips. It’s wanting to discover the great outdoors. It’s traveling in comfort. It’s using an RV for a base camp for other outdoor recreation. So people are buying RVs for the same reasons they’ve always bought RVs,” RV Industry Association spokesperson Monika Geraci said.

“Recreational vehicles have become cool. I don’t know exactly when that happened, but now it’s appealing to a wider net of customers,” President and CEO of Grand Design RV Don Clark said.

The RVIA reports that monthly shipments are up each month this year compared to that of last year. In 2020, 80% of all RVs were built in Indiana, with a vast majority in northern Indiana.

“It is the RV manufacturers and suppliers in northern Indiana who are really driving this increased production of RVs,” Geraci said.

“Not just Elkhart County, but the surrounding counties. The RV industry is very important to our community, so this is a positive thing,” Clark said.

Despite any challenges that have faced the industry throughout the pandemic, those with RVIA say manufacturers continue to break records month after month.

“I’ve been in the business for 38 years, and it’s an exciting time to be a part of an industry that is catching on so well,” Clark said.

“It’s really impressive what those companies, particularly in northern Indiana, have been able to accomplish over the past year, year and a half,” Geraci said.

