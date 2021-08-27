Rodón wins in return from injury, White Sox beat Jays 10-7

TORONTO (AP) - Luis Robert hit a two-run home run, Carlos Rodón won in his return from the injured list and the Chicago White Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-7.

José Abreu, César Hernández and Eloy Jiménez each hit solo shots as the White Sox earned a split in the four-game series.

Rodón allowed two runs and five hits in five innings.

Activated off the injured list before the game, Rodón hadn’t pitched since Aug. 7 because of a sore shoulder.

Tim Anderson had three hits and two RBIs and Leury Garcia had two RBIs and scored twice as the White Sox held on after building a 9-2 lead.

