Ribbon cutting held for Soccer Academy in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and other community leaders gather for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new international Soccer Academy of America in Mishawaka.

This is the country’s first in-person high school just for soccer players -- students get a high school diploma while preparing for collegiate soccer.

The academy’s curriculum is rigorous and focuses on mindfulness.

Walorski says, “I’ve actually known Ethan (Hunt, founder & executive director) for a long time and ever since I first met him, he talked about the vision for this soccer academy. He was a coach, and I’ve watched him in college and I’ve watched him mature -- and then I watched him turn this vision and passion for a place where people can train in soccer in a real high school type of environment. I wouldn’t miss this for anything.”

About 20 students are currently attending the academy. Classes are set to begin in a few weeks.

