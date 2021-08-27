Advertisement

Parents allowed to attend Mercedes Lain’s funeral

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Marshall County officials confirm that the parents of an 11-month-old homicide victim will be allowed to leave jail for a private funeral service, after a judge granted an order on Wednesday allowing them to attend.

Mercedes Lain’s death was ruled a homicide after her body was found last week near Starke County.

Both parents will be taken separately to the service by the sheriff’s department, and be supervised during the funeral. They will go back to jail after the private service.

