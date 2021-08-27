Advertisement

One person unaccounted for in house fire

Fire at Kern Road
Fire at Kern Road(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews have been battling a house fire in St. Joseph County Friday morning.

The blaze began around 2 a.m. in the 22000 block of Kern Road, causing most of the home to be destroyed.

Southwest Central Fire Territory officials tell us they are looking for one person who is unaccounted for still.

There are reports of an explosion and a large debris field on scene could support that.

As of 8:30 a.m., crews were still on scene putting out hot spots.

