One person unaccounted for in house fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews have been battling a house fire in St. Joseph County Friday morning.

The blaze began around 2 a.m. in the 22000 block of Kern Road, causing most of the home to be destroyed.

Southwest Central Fire Territory officials tell us they are looking for one person who is unaccounted for still.

There are reports of an explosion and a large debris field on scene could support that.

As of 8:30 a.m., crews were still on scene putting out hot spots.

