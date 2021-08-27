Advertisement

Notre Dame announces football gameday policies

Notre Dame's football team practice on the field as the #NDtrail pilgrims make their way to the school. (WNDU)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame has announced football gameday policies for the first two games of the season, Toledo on Sept. 11 and Purdue on Sept. 18.

The policies were created following University guidelines and through consultation with local health officials.

Vaccinated fans are not required to wear a mask outdoors or in non-enclosed spaces such as the concourse and seating bowl.

Non-vaccinated guests are expected to wear a mask the entire time they are on campus.

All fans, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear a mask while indoors in campus buildings, indoor areas of Notre Dame Stadium or on campus shuttles.

“We will continue to monitor campus, local, state and national conditions to best protect our students, staff and attendees.” said University vice president and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick. “On a weekly basis, we will re-evaluate our gameday policies and make applicable changes to protect our community.”

Parking lots for the first two games of the season will open at 8:00 a.m. for tailgating.

This season, Notre Dame Stadium will be cashless. All vendors and concession stands will only be accepting credit and debit cards.

All of these gameday policies are subject to change.

“We look forward to welcoming fans back to campus in a safe way to participate in one of the top traditions in sport - attending a game inside Notre Dame Stadium.” Swarbrick said. “With Notre Dame’s vaccination rates as high as they are, our campus is one of the most protected places in our country - we ask that our fans help us keep our community safe by being fully vaccinated prior to coming to Notre Dame Stadium and our area.”

For more information on gameday policies for the 2021 football season, click here.

