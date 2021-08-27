Advertisement

Jury finds Jaheim Campbell not guilty in murder of Chrisyah Stephens

We’ll continue to watch for that verdict to come in and we’ll have the latest on-air and online on 16 News Now.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now and Zach Horner
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A jury has found 19-year-old Jaheim Campbell not guilty on both counts of murder and attempted murder in the 2020 shooting death of 7-year-old Chrisyah Stephens.

The deliberation started at 12:45 p.m. Thursday and continued into the evening before a verdict was reached.

In closing arguments, the prosecution says he killed the 7-year-old girl in a drive-by shooting while trying to shoot at another man that allegedly spoke poorly of one of Jaheim’s dead family members.

The prosecutor says in the gang world, that is a killable offense in the City of South Bend. She was talking about gang members and their rules on the street.

The defense admits that Campbell lied to detectives but only because investigators were pressuring him to admit that he was the shooter.

The prosecution says Jaheim lied because he knew he was caught, and the prosecutor told the jury to not let Campbell try and fool them as well.

The defense pointed to another man being responsible for the shooting, saying that man’s fingerprints were found on the magazine of the gun used in the shooting. Campbell’s attorney did concede that the 19-year-old has a bit of a “reputation” on the South East Side of South Bend.

