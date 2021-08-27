Advertisement

Indiana health officials provide COVID update

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials provided an update on the pandemic Friday.

COVID cases are surging in the state, mostly due to the rise of the Delta variant.

Cases and hospitalizations are at levels not seen since January when the state was coming off a winter surge.

Hospitals are also approaching capacity levels with a majority unvaccinated.

Riley’s children’s hospital is also seeing a record number of children hospitalized with COVID.

Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, says “We’ve also seen an increase in children hospitalized. Many of these children are not yet eligible to be vaccinated. To anyone that argues that COVID-19 does not impact children. I can assure you that every parent with a hospitalized child would disagree.”

As of Friday, 97% of Indiana counties are in the red or orange categories, with moderate or high COVID spread.

