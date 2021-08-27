Humid Weekend...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - STEAMY....FOR NOW... Our last weekend of August will definitely feel like the dog-days of summer. Heat index values both days should go above 90 in the afternoon. More comfortable air moves in for most of next week, especially late in the week and into the Labor Day weekend. Our best chance for showers and storms is late Sunday and Sunday night...

Tonight: Mostly clear and muggy...a few spots in far southern areas could get a pop-up shower. Low: 73, Wind: S 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid...an afternoon t’storm in some areas. High: 91, Heat Index: 97, Wind: SW 6-12

Saturday night: Muggy again. Low: 73

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid again. Showers and storms becoming more likely late in the day and into the evening. High: 88

