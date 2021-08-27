Advertisement

Humid Weekend...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - STEAMY....FOR NOW... Our last weekend of August will definitely feel like the dog-days of summer. Heat index values both days should go above 90 in the afternoon. More comfortable air moves in for most of next week, especially late in the week and into the Labor Day weekend. Our best chance for showers and storms is late Sunday and Sunday night...

Tonight: Mostly clear and muggy...a few spots in far southern areas could get a pop-up shower. Low: 73, Wind: S 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid...an afternoon t’storm in some areas. High: 91, Heat Index: 97, Wind: SW 6-12

Saturday night: Muggy again. Low: 73

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid again. Showers and storms becoming more likely late in the day and into the evening. High: 88

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local schoolteacher Bre Kertai is recovering from Covid complications in the hospital.
Local teacher battling Covid complications in hospital
Elkhart shooting suspect Dustin McKee
Suspect arrested in fatal Elkhart shooting
Jaheim Campbell, 19, faces murder but in an unexpected move, Campbell was called to the witness...
‘I’m innocent’: Man accused of killing 7-year-old girl testifies, says he lied to investigators because of police pressure
Chrisyah Stephens
Jury finds Jaheim Campbell not guilty in murder of Chrisyah Stephens
Mishawaka High School
Tensions high at Mishawaka school board meeting

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Matt Noon Live 8/27/2021
Matt Noon Live 8/27/2021
First Alert Forecast: Heat and Humidity Sticking Around Through the Weekend
First Alert Forecast: Heat and Humidity Sticking Around Through the Weekend
First Alert Forecast: Heat and Humidity Sticking Around Through the Weekend
First Alert Forecast: Heat and Humidity Sticking Around Through the Weekend