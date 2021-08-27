Advertisement

Fridays by the Fountain continues in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday means another “Fridays by the Fountain” concert at Jon Hunt Plaza in downtown South Bend.

‘Rock Dogs’ provided music and entertainment at today’s concert.

A variety of food trucks were also there-- offering lunchtime favorites like tacos, pizza, salads and smoothies.

The area was filled with people who were on their lunch break, and families who were simply enjoying the sunshine and live music.

Fridays by the Fountain takes place every Friday during the summer, between 11:45 AM and 1:15 PM.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local schoolteacher Bre Kertai is recovering from Covid complications in the hospital.
Local teacher battling Covid complications in hospital
Elkhart fatal shooting
Man killed in Elkhart shooting
Jaheim Campbell, 19, faces murder but in an unexpected move, Campbell was called to the witness...
‘I’m innocent’: Man accused of killing 7-year-old girl testifies, says he lied to investigators because of police pressure
Chrisyah Stephens
Jury finds Jaheim Campbell not guilty in murder of Chrisyah Stephens
Mishawaka High School
Tensions high at Mishawaka school board meeting

Latest News

Parents allowed to attend Mercedes Lain funeral
Parents allowed to attend Mercedes Lain’s funeral
Parents allowed to attend Mercedes Lain funeral
Parents allowed to attend Mercedes Lain's funeral
Indiana State Health officials COVID update
Indiana health officials provide COVID update
State health officials provide COVID update
Indiana coronavirus update August 27th