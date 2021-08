MICHIGAN (WNDU) -- Here are the scores from week one of Michigan high school football.

Niles 24, Sturgis 6

Edwardsburg 38, Montague 0

Brandywine 38, Centreville 32

Comstock 50, Coloma 6

Lakeshore 26, Portage Central 22

Vicksburg 54, Dowagiac 0

Cassopolis 20, Schoolcraft 19

Three Rivers 36, Paw Paw 34 OT

