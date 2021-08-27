First Alert Forecast: Heat and Humidity Sticking Around Through the Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: The heat and humidity continue as the week comes to a close. A few isolated showers during the morning giving way to a mixture of sun and clouds. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon and evening. Highs approach the upper 80s across Michiana with a heat index in the middle to upper 90s. High of 88.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few isolated storms are possible into the early evening before things clear out. We remain partly cloudy and muggy overnight. Low of 73.

SATURDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds and turning hot and humid by the afternoon. Highs approaching the lower 90s with a heat index near 100. The afternoon and evening will feature an isolated chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. High of 91.

SUNDAY: The better chance for scattered storms comes Sunday. The heat and humidity are sticking around. As a front approaches Michiana from the West during the afternoon and evening we have the chance for scattered storms, some of which could bring heavy rainfall. High of 88.

LONG RANGE: We will be closely monitoring the track of Tropical Storm Ida. This storm is likely to make landfall along the Gulf Coast sometime late Sunday or early Monday. If the track brings the storms through the Ohio Valley, we could see an increase in cloud cover and humidity both Monday and Tuesday. We will keep an eye on the track as the weekend progresses. Either way, by the middle of next week a break from the humidity and storm chances will be coming. Highs dropping back down to near average by next weekend.

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, August 26th, 2021

Thursday’s High: 88

Thursday’s Low: 71

Precipitation: 0.07″

