Board & Brush to host a sidewalk sale
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to spruce up your home with some nice décor, head to Mishawaka.
Board & Brush Mishawka will host a sidewalk sale on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
You can purchase wooden signs, door mats and more at a discounted price.
And if you’d rather make your own, you can do that too.
For more information on other events taking place at Board & Brush, click here.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.