Board & Brush to host a sidewalk sale

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to spruce up your home with some nice décor, head to Mishawaka.

Board & Brush Mishawka will host a sidewalk sale on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

You can purchase wooden signs, door mats and more at a discounted price.

And if you’d rather make your own, you can do that too.

