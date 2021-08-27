Advertisement

Board & Brush to host a sidewalk sale

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to spruce up your home with some nice décor, head to Mishawaka.

Board & Brush Mishawka will host a sidewalk sale on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

You can purchase wooden signs, door mats and more at a discounted price.

And if you’d rather make your own, you can do that too.

For more information on other events taking place at Board & Brush, click here.

