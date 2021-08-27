Advertisement

AP source: Cavs getting Markkanen from Bulls in 3-way trade

FILE - Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen, left, shoots against Milwaukee Bucks forward...
FILE - Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen, left, shoots against Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, in this Sunday, May 16, 2021, file photo. The Cavaliers have agreed to acquire restricted free agent forward Lauri Markkanen from Chicago in a three-way trade that will send forward Larry Nance Jr. from Cleveland to Portland, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - A person familiar with the trade tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to acquire restricted free agent forward Lauri Markkanen from Chicago in a three-way trade.

The deal also will send forward Larry Nance Jr. from Cleveland to Portland. Markkanen is coming to the Cavs in a sign-and-trade agreement.

The Bulls are getting swingman Derrick Jones Jr. from the Trail Blazers along with a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick.

The agreement needs NBA approval before it can be completed. ESPN first reported the three-way swap.

8/27/2021 1:31:53 PM (GMT -4:00)

