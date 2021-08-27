A 2-year-old is shot and killed, Elkhart Police say stop the violence

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re learning more about a shooting in Elkhart that left a 2-year-old child dead and the man suspected of pulling the trigger is later killed by police in Elkhart.

We don’t have a lot of details as the investigation is ongoing but Elkhart Police say they responded to reports of an argument between a man and a woman, but unfortunately there was much more to this call.

It was at 10:22am on Friday when police responded to that call at High Street and Franklin Court in Elkhart.

Then the officers responding to the call learned the horrifying outcome.

Police say they learned a 2-year-old had been shot and killed by the man involved in that argument, he also fired at a woman and then took off from the scene.

“It’s tough, you know? Anybody that responds to these type of scenes, anybody that investigates them it’s tough on them to process. We have a mechanism in place to debrief those with our chaplains and our mental health specialists here at the department. So, that’ll be happening in the next few days to anybody that was involved in this to be able to process that,” Elkhart Chief of Police Kris Seymore says.

Next, an officer saw a car matching the shooter’s vehicle description near the area of South Seventh Street and Wolf Avenue.

Police say the man had gotten out of the vehicle and was walking in an alley. The details of what exactly happened next have not been released and are unclear at this time.

A police officer shot and killed him after trying to get him to follow commands. That officer who fired the the fatal shot or shots is now on paid administrative leave.

“The officer is doing fine physically; mentally these things can sometimes take days, weeks, months to have an effect. So physically fine, the rest of our officers are fine. No bystanders were injured, so you know... but we till lost a 2-year-old child, so that’s terrible. It’s tragic,” Chief Seymore says.

Elkhart Chief of Police has a message for the residents of Elkhart and that is to end the senseless violence.

“Stop. There’s better ways to solve this. Ok? This is not what your community wants. This is not what our police department wants. What kind of community do we want? Stop. There’s better ways to handle things.”

Elkhart County Homicide is now handling the investigation, no identities have been released at this time but I’m told we should expect that information to come out soon. Stay with us as we continue to follow this developing story.

