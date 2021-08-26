Video shows Fairfield students using racial slurs, offensive language

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now is learning more about a video that spread online showing students at Fairfield Junior-Senior High School using racial slurs and offensive language.

Parents in the school district say they were absolutely shocked when they first saw the video.

Racial, hurtful, and grossly inappropriate is how Fairfield Schools superintendent Dr. Randy Zimmerly describes the video of students at the junior-senior high school.

He says the district first learned of the video late Monday afternoon after it had been circulating throughout social media.

Part of a statement from Zimmerly regarding the matter says that they deeply regret the negative impact of the video, and steps are being taken to ensure the district is safe, welcoming and threat-free.

Several parents say they couldn’t believe the video when they first watched it.

“Just the joy in their faces as they were laughing and saying these things, it was terrible that this is the type of world that we live in, and this is another thing we have to worry about for our children.”

“I just really hope that these kids know what they did was wrong. I hope that the school can do something to try and stop situations like this and circumstances like this, and I really hope they step up and do something as far as disciplining these children.”

Zimmerly’s statement goes on to say a broader and more interactive discussion will take place in the future, and as a school district, they seek to work together to improve.

Zimmerly’s statement also mentions the district is still investigating this incident and asked for patience and understanding during this process.

The full statement from Superintendent Dr. Randy Zimmerly:

“Fairfield Community Schools administration was provided a copy of a video, late Monday afternoon August 23rd, that included current Fairfield students making racial, hurtful and grossly inappropriate statements. Investigating and responding to this incident is being given the highest priority and attention. We deeply regret the negative impact of this video on our students, community and groups targeted in the video. Our greatest desire and expectations are always to have Fairfield Community Schools be a safe, welcoming and threat free environment for all of our students. Steps are being taken to ensure these expectations are met. As in all situations regarding students our response may not be as transparent to the general public or rapid as people desire, but we ask for your patience and understanding.

A broader more interactive discussion will take place in the future as we seek to heal the hurt these views expressed in the video caused and eliminate these views. As a school district and community, we seek to work together to improve.”

