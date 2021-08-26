‘Vaccination: Clearing the air for communities of color’ preview

Over the last 20 months, we’ve seen the crippling consequences of COVID-19, especially for the unvaccinated.

So, I sat down for a crucial conversation with four local black doctors. We’re dispelling some of the myths and misinformation about the vaccine. We’ve learned so much about this virus during the pandemic, including how it disproportionately impacts people of color, including me.

Be sure to tune in for our hour-long conversation next Thursday on 16 News Now at 7. We talk more about the unfortunate reality of the unvaccinated in black and brown communities and delve into the misinformation about the shot. It’ll be an informative and enlightening hour for everyone in our community.

