Tensions high at Mishawaka school board meeting

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Tensions are growing after School City of Mishawaka changes its mask policy this week.

Parents held an anti-mandate protest before the school board meeting Wednesday night.

Some parents were denied access to the Mishawaka School Board meeting after refusing to mask up. Some protested before the meeting in response to the district’s decision to now require masks inside the classroom.

The district says there were 258 positive COVID cases between September 21st, 2020 to May 25, 2021 of last school year. But just in the last two weeks, there have already been 87 positive cases.

The board ultimately votes in favor of the new mandate.

