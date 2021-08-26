Advertisement

Sarah Hildebrandt ready for hometown parade

It will take place from 6:45-9 PM, and there was free ice cream, autographs and more.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - There is a homecoming parade Wednesday night for Michiana’s own Sarah Hildebrandt at Urban Swirl & Scoop in Heritage Square.

Before the fun, Hildebrandt showed off her bronze medal to 16 News Now Sports Director Mark Skol Jr. to talk about how much the community has meant to her.

“It’s been dreaming of this my whole life,” Hildebrandt said. “Just all of the work that is gone into it and how many people have poured into this dream so standing up there on that podium and having it be real, especially after the last year we had, was everything.”

The Penn High School graduate has made the community proud.

