Sarah Hildebrandt proud to share bronze medal during homecoming parade

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana was in the presence of an Olympic medalist on Wednesday night

Penn High School graduate and team USA wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt flew back in town Wednesday afternoon, and Wednesday night, she was paraded from her house to the Urban Swirl in Heritage Square to celebrate her bronze medal.

Hildebrandt signed autographs and the Urban Swirl gave out free ice cream to all who came out to support.

“Awesome journey so far and to finally put this last huge celebration on this because how often do you come across an Olympic bronze medalist,” Hilderbrandt’s personal coach Brad Harper said. “We have one here in our hometown. Lets celebrate. Lets party. Lets have free ice cream at Urban Swirl.”

Hildebrandt wanted to show how much the Michiana community means to her.

“I just wish I could thank every single person,” Hildebrandt said. “Face to face. Give them a big ol’ hug. They mean so much to me. I could feel the support, seriously, all the way in Japan. I just want this to really be a celebration of this town.”

Hildebrandt’s first job ever was at the Urban Swirl.

Hildebrandt will only be in town through Sunday as she has to start training again.

She’ll be competing at the 2021 Worlds in October.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.