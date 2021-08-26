Advertisement

Sarah Hildebrandt proud to share bronze medal during homecoming parade

Hildebrandt signed autographs and the Urban Swirl gave out free ice cream to all who came out to support.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana was in the presence of an Olympic medalist on Wednesday night

Penn High School graduate and team USA wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt flew back in town Wednesday afternoon, and Wednesday night, she was paraded from her house to the Urban Swirl in Heritage Square to celebrate her bronze medal.

Hildebrandt signed autographs and the Urban Swirl gave out free ice cream to all who came out to support.

“Awesome journey so far and to finally put this last huge celebration on this because how often do you come across an Olympic bronze medalist,” Hilderbrandt’s personal coach Brad Harper said. “We have one here in our hometown. Lets celebrate. Lets party. Lets have free ice cream at Urban Swirl.”

Hildebrandt wanted to show how much the Michiana community means to her.

“I just wish I could thank every single person,” Hildebrandt said. “Face to face. Give them a big ol’ hug. They mean so much to me. I could feel the support, seriously, all the way in Japan. I just want this to really be a celebration of this town.”

Hildebrandt’s first job ever was at the Urban Swirl.

Hildebrandt will only be in town through Sunday as she has to start training again.

She’ll be competing at the 2021 Worlds in October.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This morning on 16 Morning News Now, Joshua Short announced he will be leaving WNDU-TV in...
16 News Now’s Josh Short bids farewell to Michiana
Nantail Roberts, 24, and Cory Roberts, 22, are arraigned on child neglect charges after their...
Boy, 5, found lying unconscious inside a closed trunk
28-year-old Shimea Duncan was last seen on Aug. 17 in downtown South Bend.
UPDATE: Search for missing woman upgraded to Silver Alert
Heart failure affects 6.2 million adults in the United States, but many don't even know they...
Medical Moment: Signs of heart failure
The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at the OmniSource Scrap Yard on Smilax Road.
Crews battling scrap yard fire in New Carlisle

Latest News

Sarah Hildebrandt shows off her bronze medal before a homecoming parade at the Urban Swirl in...
Sarah Hildebrandt ready for hometown parade
Trey Mancini has teamed up with Louisville Slugger.
Notre Dame alum Trey Mancini teams with Louisville Slugger in the fight against colon cancer
Hildebrandt signed autographs and the Urban Swirl gave out free ice cream to all who came out...
Sarah Hildebrandt brings bronze medal home
The Cassopolis High School football team gathers around head coach Steve Green at practice...
Cassopolis football looks to get back to winning tradition in 2021