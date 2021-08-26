Run, Jane, Run returns on September 13, registration underway

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - After taking a year off due to the pandemic, registration is underway for the local all-women golf outing and YWCA fundraiser called Run, Jane, Run to be held on Monday, September 13 at Knollwood Golf Club in Granger.

The event will mark 36 years of supporting women and children at the YWCA. Honorary chair, former Notre Dame basketball coach Muffet McGraw is thrilled the event is back.

“It is so exciting to get all of these women together because it’s my favorite golf outing of the year,” said McGraw. “All of those women helping each other and it’s for such a good cause.”

The money raised will directly help the YWCA’s domestic violence programs.

“The women’s shelter has never been more important than right now. During this pandemic, the numbers for domestic violence were sadly going higher and higher,” said McGraw.

“On a national level and in our area,” said Susan Tybon, YWCA of North Central Indiana. “Think about it. People were sheltered in place with their abuser.”

Tybon said that led to many challenging and at times, deadly situations. Tybon says the YWCA of North Central Indiana saw a 15% increase in calls to their hotline over last year. They typically serve over 3,200 women and children each year.

“The domestic violence really increased dramatically and homicides due to domestic violence also increased,” explained Tybon. “We also help individuals dealing with substance abuse issues. We help individuals dealing with issues dealing with sexual assault. So, unfortunately these issues are all increasing right now instead of decreasing.”

During the pandemic, the YWCA created a hotline for victims to text if they don’t feel comfortable making a phone call for fear that their abuser will overhear their conversation. The number is 866-YES-YWCA.

Tybon said that first step is always the hardest for victims.

“Make that call. That’s the hardest part is seeking help. Once you get the help, life is a lot easier,” said Tybon. “Whoever you are, however you’ve gotten in this situation, that you are living in, there’s help for you.”

Here’s how you can help the YWCA: make a donation on their website or support Run, Jane, Run. Registration is available online today and the day of the event.

Run, Jane, Run

Monday, September 13

Knollwood Golf Course, Granger

11:30 check-in

1:00 start

36th run, jane, run - YWCA North Central Indiana (ywcancin.org)

