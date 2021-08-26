Advertisement

Reports: Irish linebacker Marist Liufau will miss some time with lower body injury

Liufau was running with the first team in camp after he finished 2020 with three starts with 22...
Liufau was running with the first team in camp after he finished 2020 with three starts with 22 total tackles.(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish linebacker Marist Liufau will miss some time after he suffered a lower body injury in practice on Wednesday.

This was first reported by Irish Sports Daily’s Matt Freeman.

Liufau was running with the first team in camp after he finished 2020 with three starts and 22 total tackles.

The time table is not exactly clear. The Athletic’s Pete Sampson says it’s likely Liufau could miss the entire season.

There has been no official statement from Notre Dame. The next time the media will be able to talk to Brian Kelly for an update is on Monday.

