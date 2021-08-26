Repairs of brick streets underway in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend continues to highlight its “Rebuilding Our Streets” initiative.

Mayor James Mueller ceremoniously laid a few bricks at the intersection of Laurel and Napier on Wednesday. The repairs are part of a three-year plan to invest $25 million in streets all across the city.

Brick roads make up two percent of the city’s streets. Repairing them will help level sections of the street that have become uneven.

“The key is if they’ve got a good strong foundation that’s compacted well, then they can put the bricks back on those because what’s happened is, over time, we’ve had settlement for some reason and that’s what creates that unevenness,” says Public Works Director Eric Horvath. “So, what they’re doing out here is pulling up all the bricks, bringing in new fill and compacting it down so it’s really solid base, and then putting the bricks back on top and making sure that they’re nice and level.”

They will be repairing around three and a half miles of streets over the next three years.

