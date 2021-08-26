Advertisement

Ray fans 14, Kirk gets winning hit, Jays beat White Sox 3-1

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) - Alejandro Kirk broke a tie with an RBI single in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1 Wednesday night.

After Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray matched his career high by striking out 14 over seven innings, Tim Mayza worked a perfect eighth for the victory and Jordan Romano finished for his 13th save in 14 chances.

Ray is the first left-hander in Blue Jays history to strike out 14 in a game.

AL Central-leading Chicago lost for the fourth time in five games.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/25/2021 10:23:50 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

This morning on 16 Morning News Now, Joshua Short announced he will be leaving WNDU-TV in...
16 News Now’s Josh Short bids farewell to Michiana
Nantail Roberts, 24, and Cory Roberts, 22, are arraigned on child neglect charges after their...
Boy, 5, found lying unconscious inside a closed trunk
28-year-old Shimea Duncan was last seen on Aug. 17 in downtown South Bend.
UPDATE: Search for missing woman upgraded to Silver Alert
Heart failure affects 6.2 million adults in the United States, but many don't even know they...
Medical Moment: Signs of heart failure
The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at the OmniSource Scrap Yard on Smilax Road.
Crews battling scrap yard fire in New Carlisle

Latest News

Bronze medalist Sarah Hildebrandt makes her way to the Urban Swirl in Heritage Square to...
Sarah Hildebrandt proud to share bronze medal during homecoming parade
Sarah Hildebrandt shows off her bronze medal before a homecoming parade at the Urban Swirl in...
Sarah Hildebrandt ready for hometown parade
Trey Mancini has teamed up with Louisville Slugger.
Notre Dame alum Trey Mancini teams with Louisville Slugger in the fight against colon cancer
Hildebrandt signed autographs and the Urban Swirl gave out free ice cream to all who came out...
Sarah Hildebrandt brings bronze medal home
The Cassopolis High School football team gathers around head coach Steve Green at practice...
Cassopolis football looks to get back to winning tradition in 2021