Advertisement

Prescriptions for anti-parasitic drug soar, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s seeing an alarming number of prescriptions for a drug used to fight parasites in animals.

According to the CDC, false claims that the drug ivermectin can be used to treat COVID-19 are driving up prescriptions.

It’s primarily used by veterinarians to deworm large animals like horses and cows.

Sometimes it’s used for lice or parasites in humans.

Doctors investigated the possibility of using the anti-parasitic drug to fight COVID, but clinical trials yielded insufficient evidence.

At the beginning of the year, the CDC said fewer than 4,000 prescriptions were being written per week. They are now a whopping 88,000.

It’s also prompting a huge increase in calls to poison control centers and visits to understaffed emergency rooms.

The Food and Drug Administration is cautioning people against using ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

Overdoses can cause stomach problems, nerve damage, seizures, disorientation, coma and even death.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This morning on 16 Morning News Now, Joshua Short announced he will be leaving WNDU-TV in...
16 News Now’s Josh Short bids farewell to Michiana
Elkhart fatal shooting
Man killed in Elkhart shooting
Nantail Roberts, 24, and Cory Roberts, 22, are arraigned on child neglect charges after their...
Boy, 5, found lying unconscious inside a closed trunk
Jaheim Campbell, 19, faces murder but in an unexpected move, Campbell was called to the witness...
‘I’m innocent’: Man accused of killing 7-year-old girl testifies, says he lied to investigators because of police pressure
Vigil held Saturday for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain
11-month-old Mercedes Lain’s death ruled a homicide

Latest News

“We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," President...
Biden: We will hunt you down
Local schoolteacher Bre Kertai is recovering from Covid complications in the hospital.
Local teacher battling Covid complications in hospital
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 12 US troops
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths
At least 12 U.S. service members were killed and 15 were injured in an attack at Kabul's airport
Explainer: How dangerous is Afghanistan’s Islamic State?