Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival is underway

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival is performing A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

It’s one of the first public events hosted by Notre Dame since the start of the pandemic.

Guests can enjoy the Shakespeare classic on the Irish Green.

The production will have you laughing and entertained all evening.

“To be able to welcome the public as well has been such a relief,” said Grant Mudge, Ryan Family Producing Artistic Director. “I think it may lend us to a bit more appreciation of the performances that we get to see.”

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. every evening through August 29th.

Ticket prices range from $19-$40.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

