Medical Moment: Advance directives

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
You plan for big milestones… like birthdays, graduations, and weddings.

But what about for death? Do your loved ones know what your wishes are?

In the U.S., it’s a taboo topic to talk about.

“Other cultures talk about dying. It’s a normal thing of life,” says Pam Wald, Compassion & Choices Supporter.

But not talking about wants and wishes for end-of-life care now can lead to big problems later. An advance directive is a series of documents that allows a person to express their care wishes and appoint a healthcare proxy to make decisions on their behalf if they’re unable to. But among terminally ill patients, fewer than 50 percent had advance directives.

So, what should you know about advance directives? Well first, include a living will to decide what medical interventions, such as resuscitation, a feeding tube, or dialysis are acceptable. Also, states handle advance directives differently, so you may want to consult a lawyer and it’s good to review it every year since advance directives can be updated or even canceled.

If you have an advance directive, make sure to give a copy to your doctor and other medical providers.

