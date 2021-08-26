Advertisement

McMahon goes deep in 10th, Rox split long twinbill with Cubs

Colorado Rockies' Brendan Rodgers hits a two-run double in the 10th inning of the second game...
Colorado Rockies' Brendan Rodgers hits a two-run double in the 10th inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Ryan McMahon lofted a two-run homer in the 10th inning, Brendan Rodgers followed with a two-run double that gave him five RBIs for the game, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Chicago Cubs 13-10 and split a doubleheader.

The Cubs won the opener 5-2 in a tidy 2 hours, 9 minutes, thanks to Patrick Wisdom’s tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning.

The nightcap lasted exactly twice as long - 4:18 - as the teams combined to play 17 innings.

McMahon hit a high drive off Jake Jewell that landed with a thud in the basket in left for his 19th homer.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/25/2021 11:17:43 PM (GMT -4:00)

